We sang and danced our way into the New Year on the heels of La La Land, but while Emma Stone awaits her judgment at the Oscars, it’s time to get serious about the Dreamers to come. Here are our most anticipated movies of 2017.

The Shack

It seems like trailers for this mysterious entry have been popping up everywhere, including on our laptops and before the season’s other faith-based epic, Martin Scorsese’s Silence. Naturally, we’ve got a lot of questions — like where The Shack is, whether it’s bigger than Room, and if it has anything to do with What Dreams May Come.

Beauty and the Beast

Hermione moves on to a different castle in Disney’s latest live-action fairytale, but the box office should be about the same. Trailers have played well, and it’s good to see all those pots and pans from Mad Max: Fury Road working again.

Born in China

Disney’s annual documentary coinciding with Earth Day looks to be another highlight in what has become one of the studio’s most progressive franchises. But can this finally be the one to stand up to March of the Penguins as the highest-grossing nature documentary of all time?

Unforgettable

For those of you who can’t wait until July to see Katherine Heigl go a little mad in The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature, you can catch her this April in the directorial debut of Denise Di Novi, producer of Monte Carlo, Ramona and Beezus, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, New York Minute, What a Girl Wants, A Walk to Remember and many more.

The Fate of the Furious

We could still smell the pavement of the movieplex parking lot as we sped away from our fourth or fifth viewing of Furious 7. “It’s never goodbye,” we whispered back, first eyeing the marquis in our rearview, then veering left at the fork. On April 14, 2017, we’ll hit our destination.

Alien: Covenant

Alien has the distinction of being the year’s second franchise to be following up one of the best movies ever made. We found God in Prometheus, and we’re still looking to the sky for this one.

Cars 3

In 2006, Cars held on to the top of the box office in its second week, hoarding millions from The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, which crashed that weekend in its debut. Based on the first trailer for Cars 3, it looks like we’ll finally get that long-awaited apology from the Cars franchise to our dear friend, The Fast and the Furious.

War for the Planet of the Apes

They’ve proven they can overcome the box office, but can they overcome us? The fate of the furious is to be determined for a second time this year in this installment of the Apes franchise. Regardless, we’ve already got our tickets for Apes of Earth.

Dunkirk

Christopher Nolan’s The Straight Story opens on July 21. Someone let us know how it is.

Untitled Disney Fairy-Tale (2017) [Live Action]

Slated against Al Gore’s An Inconvenient Sequel, we hope to at least get a first look at Emma Stone as Cruella out of this weekend.

It

This reboot of Stephen King’s classic hopes to capitalize on a highly successful guerilla marketing campaign in which clowns appear at random, terrorizing small towns along the East Coast. Paranormal Activity 3 still holds the crown for best opening weekend for a horror film, with $52 million, but it won’t be long before that crown turns into a fuzzy red wig.

Blade Runner 2049

Director Denis Villeneuve will follow Arrival, one of last year’s best, with this sequel to something from the 1980s that we never got around to during our Wedding Singer phase. As always, we’re counting on Villeneuve’s fresh approach: a continuation of the La La Land cinematic universe, this time following Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) into a near future where synth-pop threatens to replace jazz.

Logan Lucky

If you choose one Logan this year, make it Steven Soderbergh’s return to movies. Adam Driver and Channing Tatum will play brothers who are either wearing clothes or not.

A Bad Mom’s Christmas

The first Purge movie to open outside of the summer movie season looks to make a bigger splash in next year’s awards circuit. We’ve already made dinner reservations at Cebo.

That brings us to the end of the year, when Star Wars will swoop in again at the last minute to claim the annual box office crown from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as we watch from home under the spell of a Christmas classic, such as La La Land or It’s a Wonderful Life.

We’ll see you at the movies.