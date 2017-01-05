Daily

Jef Geys and Cady Noland, "Urgent Conversations: Athens-Antwerp," installation view at EMST, Athens (2016). Photography by Giannis Vastardis.
Jef Geys and Cady Noland, "Urgent Conversations: Athens-Antwerp," installation view at EMST, Athens (2016). Photography by Giannis Vastardis.
Review /

Urgent Conversations: Athens – Antwerp EMST / Athens

For Athenians it’s been a long time coming. In 2002, a fifty-year lease was signed with the owners of the vast former Fix Brewery with the aim of opening the city’s first museum dedicated to contemporary art by the 2004 Olympics. Now, and with justified fanfare subdued by astonishment that it finally exists, EMST has been properly inaugurated. Sort of.

“Urgent Conversations,” the museum’s first temporary exhibition, invites dialogue between the Greek state collection and that of M HKA in Antwerp. It is structured with reference to twenty-two thematic blocks which arose out of a thought experiment: the curators chose one piece from each collection and balanced these with a third once a word or phrase had been decided upon. Around seventy works from sixty-six artists were selected using this process.

Utilizing interchangeable phrases like “The Unstable Self” and “Secular Devotion,” the curation could be dismissed as a forced gimmick. Notwithstanding this, we are treated to several wonderful works, many of which have been long hidden from public view. A large welcoming canvas by Apostolos Georgiou (Untitled, 2004) depicting two seated gentlemen, one reading a dirty magazine, the other cowering beneath an icon of the Virgin Mary, is paired with Marlene Dumas’s dark and troubling Sacrifice (1993) in which a naked woman sits on the floor facing a row of three identical men, heightening the tension present in both works.

A series of photographs by Rena Papaspyrou (Stilponos 7 – Episodes in Matter, 1979) show the artist peeling away plaster from an historic building, accelerating the urban crumble ever-present in the city, suitably appropriate in the freshly whitewashed gallery space. Further responding to the location, Allan Sekula’s Middle Passage, Chapter 3 from Fish Story (1990–93), a fascinating ethnographic venture into maritime life, resonates purposefully, despite being from the Flemish collection, with Greece’s maritime history.

While the exhibition achieves what it sets out to do, one often feels at a loss as to why it set out to do what it did in the first place. Nevertheless, the range of works on show examine the versatility of the structure, with further charm to be revealed in stunning upper floors which will eventually house the permanent collection, hopefully in time for documenta 14. An air of optimism flows through the spaces, and I left charged with confidence that the museum has a long and exciting future.

by Andrew Spyrou

read more
Felix Gonzalez-Torres “Untitled (Beginning)" (1994). Courtesy of Boghossian Foundation, Brussels. Photography by Nicolas Lobet.
Daniel Buren, "Entrelacer" (2016). Courtesy of Boghossian Foundation, Brussels. Photography by Nicolas Lobet.
Andy Warhol, "Silver Clouds" (1966). Courtesy of Boghossian Foundation, Brussels. Photography by Nicolas Lobet.
Dominique Gonzalez-Foerster, "Chambre (L’inhumaine)" (2016). Courtesy of Boghossian Foundation, Brussels. Photography by Nicolas Lobet.
1 / 4
Felix Gonzalez-Torres “Untitled (Beginning)” (1994). Courtesy of Boghossian Foundation, Brussels. Photography by Nicolas Lobet.
2 / 4
Daniel Buren, “Entrelacer” (2016). Courtesy of Boghossian Foundation, Brussels. Photography by Nicolas Lobet.
3 / 4
Andy Warhol, “Silver Clouds” (1966). Courtesy of Boghossian Foundation, Brussels. Photography by Nicolas Lobet.
4 / 4
Dominique Gonzalez-Foerster, “Chambre (L’inhumaine)” (2016). Courtesy of Boghossian Foundation, Brussels. Photography by Nicolas Lobet.
Review /

Decor Boghossian Foundation / Brussels

The year 2016 should have been the right moment to celebrate Marcel Broodthaers (1924–1976) in his native Belgium, but the homage so far has been discrete. A new group show at the Boghossian Foundation in Brussels, takes its title from the last installation conceived by Broodthaers shortly before his death.

With its cannons, machine guns and Edwardian furniture, Decor: A Conquest is a highly political and socially engaged work of art. The artist managed to reduce the whole concept to its essence: a little Napoleonic brass cannon and a small piece of paper with the word “décor” written on it.

As Asad Raza, the artistic director of the Foundation, puts it: “The artists that ‘Decor’ assembles […] embrace the decorative as a fundamental aspect of the plastic arts and see a political potential in operating with it.” Yet, apart from Latifa Echakhch’s For Each Stencil a Revolution (2007), a sentence attributed to Yasser Arafat, for which she covered the small dancing room with ink-dripped sheets of carbon paper, the strength of the individual works is diminished by their overly immaculate relationship to their luxurious surroundings. The tiles of Carl Andre’s 10 x 10 Altstadt Lead Square (1967) match those of the marble floor, the curtains of Felix Gonzalez-Torres divide the space perfectly, Pierre Huyghe’s Cambrian Explosion (2014) serves as a real aquarium, and Andy Warhol’s Silver Clouds (1966) fill the entrance hall in orderly fashion.

That said, two site-specific works by Daniel Buren and Dominique Gonzalez-Foerster go some way toward engaging in a meaningful dialectic with the Villa. The curators of the show, Tino Sehgal, Dorothea von Hantelmann and Asad Raza, take responsibility for its decorative aspect, as both “an exhibition about the decorative” and “a decoration of the Villa.” Even though the result is appealing, the second proposition perhaps dominates the first.

by Pierre-Yves Desaive

read more
Mohamed Bourouissa, "Billy Dufala Horseday project" (2015). Courtesy of the Artists and Kamel Mennour Gallery, Paris.
Mohamed Bourouissa, "Billy Dufala Horseday project" (2015). Courtesy of the Artists and Kamel Mennour Gallery, Paris.
Review /

Mohamed Bourouissa Stedelijk Museum / Amsterdam

An adrenalizing up-tempo sound track makes it hard for visitors to suppress a beatific grin during the climax of Mohamed Bourouissa’s video diptych Horseday (2015). On one screen a rider gallops down a Philadelphia street ahead of a roaring emerald-green Buick, while the second displays a “horse-tuning” event where riders flaunt their lavishly dressed horses and effortless riding abilities.

The first in a series of “Stedelijk Contemporary” exhibitions, Bourouissa’s two-gallery installation introduces a new composition to the “Horseday” project he began in 2013. Bourouissa arrived a decade ago with his series “Périferique” (2005–2009) about the banlieues of Paris, in which he founded a practice dedicated to immersing himself in secluded communities and thereby producing work with rather than about their inhabitants. He is interested in the functioning of social systems — especially subcultures — and inverts perspectives by challenging set perceptions and stereotypes. For “Horseday,” Bourouissa spent several months with the Black community of the Philadelphia-based Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club, proceeding to organize a horse-decorating competition between the club and local artists. While the subsequent footage is apparently documentary, it is in fact meticulously staged, framing the imagery within a lineage both photographic and art historical.

Bourouissa has carefully choreographed this installation to harmonize video with photography and sculpture. Positioned within an intimate, almost domestic, setting incorporating a black leather sofa, the horses’ costumes are hung, as if on saddle racks in a tack room, next to sculptures of car body parts photos of the Philadelphia cityscape and a mounted color print of an “urban cowboy” that is visually analogous to Jacques-Louis David’s Napoleon Crossing the St Bernhard Pass. The restaging of video imagery within the real space of the exhibition immerses the viewer in the artist’s perspective — that of an outsider turned insider.

by Suzanne van de Ven

read more
Buck Ellison, "Louisa," installation view at Balice Hertling, Paris (2016). Courtesy the Artist and Balice Hertling, Paris.
Buck Ellison, "Louisa," installation view at Balice Hertling, Paris (2016). Courtesy the Artist and Balice Hertling, Paris.
Buck Ellison, "Louisa," installation view at Balice Hertling, Paris (2016). Courtesy the Artist and Balice Hertling, Paris.
Buck Ellison, "Louisa," installation view at Balice Hertling, Paris (2016). Courtesy the Artist and Balice Hertling, Paris.
1 / 4
Buck Ellison, “Louisa,” installation view at Balice Hertling, Paris (2016). Courtesy the Artist and Balice Hertling, Paris.
2 / 4
Buck Ellison, “Louisa,” installation view at Balice Hertling, Paris (2016). Courtesy the Artist and Balice Hertling, Paris.
3 / 4
Buck Ellison, “Louisa,” installation view at Balice Hertling, Paris (2016). Courtesy the Artist and Balice Hertling, Paris.
4 / 4
Buck Ellison, “Louisa,” installation view at Balice Hertling, Paris (2016). Courtesy the Artist and Balice Hertling, Paris.
Review /

Buck Ellison Balice Hertling / Paris

With dark hair pulled back in a severe bun, a woman dressed in a gray tailored suit with a chic notched collar waits on a soft ivory sofa by Pierre Paulin inside what looks like it could be a Céline boutique. A mauve bouquet separates her from what might be a sailor.

In another of Buck Ellison’s photographs, a gay, middle-aged couple is cooking. One of them is naked beneath a light-blue Charvet shirt and a red Perigot apron. The other makes toast. The kitchen is bright, augmented with organic citrus and surely surrounded by a delicate Liszt sonata. Welcome to Wisteria Lane.

In “Louisa,” the first Parisian solo show of LA-based photographer Buck Ellison, each photographic scène-de-genre embraces contemporary codes of upper-class taste and wasp residential lifestyle choices. With a disposition somewhere between wide-eyed fascination and disgust, Ellison’s gaze gains in social satire what it inevitably loses in impartial distance. Portraiture here is deployed mostly through objects and patterns that function as manifold “habitus apparatus.” The form is utterly clean and seductive, like any good fashion shoot charged with light antidepressants. Think of Tina Barney’s depictions of European aristocrats, or Catherine Opie’s glittering and melancholy series on Liz Taylor’s Bel-Air mansion. Combine Tom Wolfe’s corrosive tone and Balzacian ultralucidity with the bitter-but-nonetheless-delicious taste of the royal pomelo cocktail at Spago.

One sleekly framed composition shows two poorly parked SUVs awaiting their owners. The kind of owner who likes to pick up eight-dollar blueberries or kale, occasionally enjoys nouvelle vague cinema and has kids who study clinical psychology in Palo Alto. The same kids that you can see in others pictures, preparing Sister Corita Kent–inspired agitprop or hanging out with skater friends whom Dior’s casting director would appreciate. Chardin shops at Whole Foods and Bonnard reads Architectural Digest. Both are alive and well in California.

by Pierre-Alexandre Mateos

read more
Lone Haugaard Madsen, "Raum#334-Kemp," installation view at Nagel Draxler, Berlin (2016). Courtesy the Artist and Nagel Draxler, Berlin.
Lone Haugaard Madsen, "Raum#334-Kemp," installation view at Nagel Draxler, Berlin (2016). Courtesy the Artist and Nagel Draxler, Berlin.
Lone Haugaard Madsen, "Raum#334-Kemp-4" (2016) installation view at Nagel Draxler, Berlin (2016). Courtesy the Artist and Nagel Draxler, Berlin.
1 / 3
Lone Haugaard Madsen, “Raum#334-Kemp,” installation view at Nagel Draxler, Berlin (2016). Courtesy the Artist and Nagel Draxler, Berlin.
2 / 3
Lone Haugaard Madsen, “Raum#334-Kemp,” installation view at Nagel Draxler, Berlin (2016). Courtesy the Artist and Nagel Draxler, Berlin.
3 / 3
Lone Haugaard Madsen, “Raum#334-Kemp-4” (2016) installation view at Nagel Draxler, Berlin (2016). Courtesy the Artist and Nagel Draxler, Berlin.
Review /

Lone Haugaard Madsen Nagel Draxler / Berlin

Through the windows of Nagel Draxler gallery, Lone Haugaard Madsen’s exhibition “Raum#334-Kemp” looks like the spoils of an eccentric, archaeological dig. This first reaction doesn’t promise a novel experience, but Haugaard Madsen’s show is slow art for a very fast time.

Given lingering attention, it appears as a constellatory poem in which the act of preservation is always also an act of alteration. The installation is arranged around two black wooden platforms placed on the floor. Next to them is a large canvas bundle, wrapped around one of many long metal tubes. These relics, and the many others that populate her loose installation, came from a Viennese theater decoration workshop: the black platforms were once a stage, the bundled canvas apparently a painted backdrop. A rope is loosely tied through all of the oddments, tracing invisible kinships. With the undisturbed objects counterpointed by subtly augmented ones, the exhibition’s resonance grows more complex. A loose fragment of netting, for example, appears on close inspection to be cast from aluminum, while a fiberglass casting mold, slathered in layers of flowing wax, mimics an aberrant oyster shell. In these moments, material realism cross-fades with illusion. But the most curious effect comes when these found objects are symbolically linked to the breathing human body of their makers, through the inclusion of several amoebic blown-glass shapes. In these objects, color is embalmed by crystal transparency.

It seems as though Haugaard Madsen hears voices emanating from deserted materials. These whispers speak to our strange reverence for objects, and how that reverence depends on the theatrical rituals of contemporary art — from rhetoric, to the careful stage setting that takes place in galleries, to sophisticated acts of manipulation. Sometimes, these nuanced meanings are threatened by an overplayed melancholy. But this problem is confined to three large, brooding paintings, in which forgotten images are suppressed by dense applications of earthy oil paint. Otherwise, “Raum#334-Kemp” unfolds with slow nuance — encrypted, but hardly esoteric.

by Mitch Speed

read more
Jordan Wolfson. "Colored Sculpture" (2016). Collection LUMA Foundation. Courtesy the Artist, Sadie Coles HQ, London and David Zwirner, New York. Photography by Dan Bradica.
Jordan Wolfson, "Raspberry Poser" (video still) (2012). Courtesy the Artist, Sadie Coles HQ, London and David Zwirner, New York.
Jeremiah Day, "Five Performances" at Ellen de Bruijne Projects, Amsterdam. Courtesy the Artist. Photography by Jereon de Smale.
Dustin Yellin, "Double Meteorite Attached by a String (Exoplanet 2)" (2016). Courtesy the Artist.
Installation view Gallery Juliette Jongma, Amsterdam.
Courtesy of Amsterdam Art Weekend.
1 / 6
Jordan Wolfson. “Colored Sculpture” (2016). Collection LUMA Foundation. Courtesy the Artist, Sadie Coles HQ, London and David Zwirner, New York. Photography by Dan Bradica.
2 / 6
Jordan Wolfson, “Raspberry Poser” (video still) (2012). Courtesy the Artist, Sadie Coles HQ, London and David Zwirner, New York.
3 / 6
Jeremiah Day, “Five Performances” at Ellen de Bruijne Projects, Amsterdam. Courtesy the Artist. Photography by Jereon de Smale.
4 / 6
Dustin Yellin, “Double Meteorite Attached by a String (Exoplanet 2)” (2016). Courtesy the Artist.
5 / 6
Installation view Gallery Juliette Jongma, Amsterdam.
6 / 6
Courtesy of Amsterdam Art Weekend.
Report /

Amsterdam Art Weekend

The most recent edition of Amsterdam Art Weekend featured more than fifty official participants alongside many more satellite pop-ups around the capital. Eclectic, open and varied, it presented itself as a cross section of the Dutch artistic panorama.

As Amsterdam Art Weekend director Adriana Gonzalez Hulshof notes, the city is a vital incubator for young talent, and it is easy to understand why. Bicycles, canals and clean air help to maintain a positive atmosphere, bound together with Amsterdam’s identity as both stylish and transgressive.

The first stop was the green district close to the city zoo, where the Rijksakademie van beeldende kunsten is located. This venerable art academy offers residencies to approximately fifty artists, providing space for research, experimentation and artistic production in an atmosphere far from didacticism and ideology, leaving artists free to develop their own approaches. Every year, for just two days, visitors are allowed into the studios to behold this expanded laboratory. On this occasion, artists such as Deniz Eroglu, Sander Breure & Witte van Hulzen, Tamar Harpaz, and Kate Cooper, to name just a few, demonstrated an innovative spirit in tandem with a deep awareness of their field of research. Deserving residents are quickly absorbed by the local gallery system; for example, the ex-student David Maljkovic is now exhibiting at Annet Gelink Gallery with a series of eight collages and a video that investigates the space between artistic practice and everyday routines.

The varied structure of the gallery system, ranging from research-oriented spaces to more traditional venues, has helped balance this scene. Worth mentioning is Dustin Yellin’s exhibition at Grimm Gallery, which is currently staging 10 Parts (2016), a neo-apocalyptic collage comprising thousands of micro-figures cut from books, magazines and encyclopedias. These fragments are fixed within layers of glass, crystallizing a hallucinatory vision of humanity’s impending descent into the abyss. Yellin’s work is a catalogue of the collective unconscious, a stratification of human imagination.

Berend Strik’s exhibition “Redefining Realness” at Galerie Fons Welters is ambiguous and complex. The artist reworks photographic images as embroidery, stitching circular and flame-shaped patches of fabric to greatly enlarged C-prints. Applying an extra layer onto the support surface, Strick investigates the complex experience of the viewer and reflects on the fluidity of media.

Galerie Alex Daniëls shows new works by Marcus Harvey that investigate a possible idea of Britishness. His bronze sculptures mash up the iconography of Blair and Thatcher with galleons, police helmets, tattoos, and other junk-shop wares in a humorous, three-dimensional state-of-the-nation collage. The exhibition of Florian & Michael Quistrebert at Galerie Juliette Jongma has notable grace. The brothers, nominated for the Prix Marcel Duchamp in 2014 and featured at the Palais de Tokyo in 2015, present a series of transparent paintings suspended by ropes, calling to mind Alberto Burri’s “Combustione Plastica” series (1961–62).

Ellen de Bruijne presented a lyrical, intimate and humbly controlled improvisation by Jeremiah Day, while Wu Tsang entertained a queer audience with the support of poet Fred Moten. The performance, titled “gravitational Feel,” blurred touch, voice, space and time in a former bathhouse restored by the Splendor collective.

The highlight of the weekend was undoubtedly the exhibition of Jordan Wolfson, who kept the delicate constitutions of Stedelijk visitors under constant bombardment. Suspended by metal chains within a cubic stage is an animatronic mannequin that is brutally thrown in all directions. Colored Sculpture (2016) recalls an archetypical pop image, personifying a mix of Huckleberry Finn, Howdy Doody and Alfred E. Newman. References to child violence, to the manipulation of individuals by external forces and to the Debordian society of the spectacle infuse the exhibition, evoking both anxiety and impotence. The exhibition also includes the video Raspberry Poser (2012), presenting a world populated by Disneyesque cartoon characters, mutating red blood cells, a peripatetic condom, images from art history and a punk (played by the artist himself).

by Giulia Gregnanin

read more