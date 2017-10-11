“Flash Art 50” will be configured as a platform of exchange, where the voices that have contributed to Flash Art will flow in order to rehear and rediscover themselves. Articulated in five round tables, spread over two days and organised by decade – the Seventies, Eighties, Nineties, Noughties and Twenty-tens –, the symposium aims to deepen artistic research, theoretical lines and systemic trends that have characterised Italian art over the last fifty years. Each round table will include artists, critics, curators and gallerists – all pivotal figures in the evolution of artistic discourse in their respective eras – and will be moderated by a historical representative from our editorial portfolio.