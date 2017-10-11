Flash Art 50: a weekend of Italian art history
28 – 29 October
Auditorium of the National Museum of Science and Technology “Leonardo Da Vinci” / Milan
Flash Art is turning fifty years old. The first contemporary art magazine in Europe, Flash Art was born in 1967 and has since represented one of the most influential sources of information for the international art system. To celebrate this special occasion, Flash Art promotes “Flash Art 50”, a two day symposium inviting some of the most influential personalities from the Italian art scene to retrace the history of art from 1967 until today.
“Flash Art 50” will be configured as a platform of exchange, where the voices that have contributed to Flash Art will flow in order to rehear and rediscover themselves. Articulated in five round tables, spread over two days and organised by decade – the Seventies, Eighties, Nineties, Noughties and Twenty-tens –, the symposium aims to deepen artistic research, theoretical lines and systemic trends that have characterised Italian art over the last fifty years. Each round table will include artists, critics, curators and gallerists – all pivotal figures in the evolution of artistic discourse in their respective eras – and will be moderated by a historical representative from our editorial portfolio.
The symposium will take place in the Auditorium of the National Museum of Science and Technology “Leonardo Da Vinci” (via San Vittore, 21), Milan, Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th of October 2017, from 11am to 7pm and 11am to 4:30pm, respectively.
Entry is free until allocation exhausted.
Program
Saturday 28 October
11:00 – 13:00
The Nineties
Stefano Arienti
Carolyn Christov-Bakargiev
Claudio Guenzani
Roberto Pinto
Grazia Toderi
Angela Vettese
Luca Vitone
Moderator: Emanuela De Cecco
14:30 – 16:30
The Seventies
Giovanni Anselmo
Piero Gilardi
Ugo La Pietra
Paola Mattioli
Paolo Mussat Sartor
Franco Toselli
Moderator: Renato Barilli
17:00 – 19:00
The Twenty-tens
Invernomuto
Eva Fabbris
Anna Franceschini
Simone Frangi
Beatrice Marchi
Valentina Suma
Marco Tagliafierro
Moderator: Michele D’Aurizio
Sunday 29 October
11:00 – 13:00
The Eighties
Achille Bonito Oliva
Laura Cherubini
Corrado Levi
Emilio Mazzoli
Maurizio Nannucci
Aldo Spoldi
Giorgio Verzotti
Moderator: Giacinto Di Pietrantonio
14:30 – 16:30
The Noughties
Luca Cerizza
Massimiliano Gioni
Alessandro Rabottini
Marinella Senatore
Francesco Vezzoli
Andrea Viliani
Paolo Zani
Italo Zuffi
Moderator: Barbara Casavecchia