Flash Art 50 /

Flash Art 50: a weekend of Italian art history
28 – 29 October
Auditorium of the National Museum of Science and Technology “Leonardo Da Vinci” / Milan

Flash Art is turning fifty years old. The first contemporary art magazine in Europe, Flash Art was born in 1967 and has since represented one of the most influential sources of information for the international art system. To celebrate this special occasion, Flash Art promotes “Flash Art 50”, a two day symposium inviting some of the most influential personalities from the Italian art scene to retrace the history of art from 1967 until today.

“Flash Art 50” will be configured as a platform of exchange, where the voices that have contributed to Flash Art will flow in order to rehear and rediscover themselves. Articulated in five round tables, spread over two days and organised by decade – the Seventies, Eighties, Nineties, Noughties and Twenty-tens –, the symposium aims to deepen artistic research, theoretical lines and systemic trends that have characterised Italian art over the last fifty years. Each round table will include artists, critics, curators and gallerists – all pivotal figures in the evolution of artistic discourse in their respective eras – and will be moderated by a historical representative from our editorial portfolio.

The symposium will take place in the Auditorium of the National Museum of Science and Technology “Leonardo Da Vinci” (via San Vittore, 21), Milan, Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th of October 2017, from 11am to 7pm and 11am to 4:30pm, respectively.

Entry is free until allocation exhausted.

 

Program

Saturday 28 October

11:00 – 13:00

The Nineties

Stefano Arienti

Carolyn Christov-Bakargiev

Claudio Guenzani

Roberto Pinto

Grazia Toderi

Angela Vettese

Luca Vitone

Moderator: Emanuela De Cecco

 

14:30 – 16:30

The Seventies

Giovanni Anselmo

Piero Gilardi

Ugo La Pietra

Paola Mattioli

Paolo Mussat Sartor

Franco Toselli 

Moderator: Renato Barilli 

 

17:00 – 19:00

The Twenty-tens

Invernomuto

Eva Fabbris

Anna Franceschini

Simone Frangi

Beatrice Marchi

Valentina Suma

Marco Tagliafierro

Moderator: Michele D’Aurizio

Sunday 29 October

11:00 – 13:00

The Eighties

Achille Bonito Oliva

Laura Cherubini

Corrado Levi

Emilio Mazzoli

Maurizio Nannucci

Aldo Spoldi

Giorgio Verzotti

Moderator: Giacinto Di Pietrantonio

 

14:30 – 16:30

The Noughties

Luca Cerizza

Massimiliano Gioni

Alessandro Rabottini

Marinella Senatore

Francesco Vezzoli

Andrea Viliani

Paolo Zani

Italo Zuffi

Moderator: Barbara Casavecchia