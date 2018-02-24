Getulio Alviani has left us (5 September 1939 – 24 February 2018)

Getulio Alviani – our long time friend and designer of the helvetica Flash Art logo in the late ‘60s – has left us on the 24th of February, 2018, after a long battle with an insidious sickness he could not overcome.

One of the most important kinetic artists of our time, he also touched the design and fashion industries with essential originality (celebrating his kinetic clothes with Germana Marucelli, renowned ‘60s stylist and aunt of Paolo Scheggi).

Getulio fought arduously in sustaining his fellow contemporaries (Morellet, Le Parc, Massironi, Munari, etc.) with exhibitions and articles which appeared on the pages of this very magazine. For Getulio, the movement of Kinetic and Programmed Art came before his own work. A circumstantial tribute will appear on the forthcoming print issue of Flash Art Italia.

Farewell, dear friend.

With Enrico Castellani and François Morellet, suddenly some night, you will give us a sign with a kinetic and starry night sky.