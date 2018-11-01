Flash Art 323 Novmber – January 2019

We are pleased to announce that the November – January issue of Flash Art is now out.

Bodily figuration features prominently in this issue of Flash Art, which includes Judy Chicago ’s Immolation (1972) from her “Women and Smoke” series (1968–74) on its cover. The work counts among those Chicago made before taking up the central core imagery that constitutes her landmark 1974–79 work The Dinner Party, with which she is often narrowly identified. On the occasion of “Judy Chicago: A Reckoning,” a major survey opening at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami, this December, Flash Art invited Géraldine Gourbe, Viki D. Thompson Wylder, William J. Simmons, and Stephanie Seidel to reflect on Chicago’s practice and legacy. This special dossier seeks to supplement the artist’s popular recognition with a plurality of critical voices.

This issue also features an essay by Thomas Duncan on the work of Antek Walczak , who writes that the artist “clearly exploits painting as a means of working through technological systems, social networks, and the omnipresent forces of capitalism,” while also appearing “distrustful of painting’s ability to properly channel these ideas outside the realm of art.”

Also in this issue:

Agnieszka Gratza interviews Tania Brugera on “10,142,926,” a takeover of Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall this fall with a series of works and interventions that includes a heat-sensitive floor and a tear-inducing air diffuser.

“The notion of the ‘neighbor’ at the heart of this project is somewhat at odds with that of the ‘migrant.’ Migrants are seldom our neighbors, which implies having a fixed abode, for one thing. We do not love them in the way we’re enjoined to love our neighbor, at least in the Christian tradition.” — Tania Brugera

Tiana Reid on landscape and the figural in the sculptures of Tau Lewis :

“By mining the line between a human figure and its other, artist Tau Lewis’s doll-like figures make the known feel strange, and the strange feel known.” — Tiana Reid

Kerstin Stakemeier on Amy Sillman ’s new paintings:

“Representation as art’s historical, institutionalized function in modern society — which much contemporary art prides itself as having overcome — in “Landline” appears as a treacherous revenant, introducing the painterly impossibility of consistently staging visual affirmations of the present.” — Kerstin Stakemeier

Fanta Sylla speaks to artist and filmmaker Cauleen Smith on the occasion of her exhibition “Give It or Leave It” at ICA Philadelphia:

“‘Give It or Leave It’ is just as you say, constructed around individuals, collectives, spaces, and places that reflect radical forms of generosity and visionary ideas around sociality and living and producing culture.” — Cauleen Smith

In “Reviews”:

“A New Job to Unwork” at Participant Inc, New York; Maia Ruth Lee at Jack Hanley, New York; Daniel Steegmann Mangrané at CSS Bard, Hudson; Rebecca Belmore at AGO, Toronto; Aria Dean at Château Shatto, Los Angeles; Marie Angeletti and Bedros Yeretzian at Commercial Street, Los Angeles; Pablo Accinelli at MALBA, Buenos Aires; 33 rd Bienal de São Paulo ; Caitlin Keogh at The Approach, London; Lawrence Abu Hamdan at Chisenhale, London; Franz West at Centre Pompidou, Paris; Urban Zellweger at Kunstverein Nürnberg; Julien Ceccaldi at Kolnischer Kunstverein, Cologne; “Now Forever” at Galerie Crone, Vienna; Barbara Kapusta at Gianni Manhattan, Vienna; Jamie Crewe at Tramway, Glasgow; 12 th Gwangju Biennale ; Mohamed Larbi Rahhali at Voice Gallery, Marrakesh.

We are pleased to announce Flash Art’s participation in the 2018 editions of Artissima, Turin (stand N); Dubai Design; Independent Brussels; Art Basel Miami Beach; NADA Miami; Design Miami; Art Düsseldorf; and the 2019 edition of artgèneve.

Buy this issue