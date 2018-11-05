Hu Xiaoyuan: States of tension

“What is the major art issue of our day and age? In the eclectic proliferation of present-day artistic output, most commentators have given up asking themselves this question… In the classical aesthetics hailing from the Greco-Latin philosophical realm, the Beautiful never comes from matter, but from form: it is a principle of unification, a process aimed at rendering the world intelligible, once grasped within an “idea” or a geometry capable of reinstating its coherence. This is tantamount to saying that, when confronted with the question of multitude, which is a global issue, Western thinking finds itself in an awkward position. And that the Chinese “great form” has many things to bring to it. ” — Excerpt from the essay by Nicolas Bourriaud